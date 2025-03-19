Babysitter facing charges after allegedly leaving child in car on Martha’s Vineyard for hours

WEST TISBURY, Mass. — A woman is set to face charges after a three-year-old she was babysitting was found unresponsive after she left him in an SUV for several hours last week, court documents obtained by Boston 25 News show.

A sergeant with Oak Bluffs police responded after receiving a call from 40-year-old Aimee Cotton at her home on Thursday, March 13, according to court documents.

Cotton allegedly told police the three-year-old boy she was babysitting was not breathing and had turned blue after leaving him in her car for around 15 minutes. The Oak Bluffs police sergeant arrived to find Cotton performing CPR, records show.

Oak Bluffs Police and EMS arrived and took over lifesaving efforts before transporting the three-year-old to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

According to the court documents, the Oak Bluffs police sergeant told Massachusetts State Police that the boy’s condition was “grave.”

In an interview with investigators, Cotton allegedly explained that she had picked up the toddler from his mother, who teaches at the Oak Bluffs Elementary School, earlier that morning. Cotton also explained that after picking up the young boy she placed him in her vehicle, in a car seat, located in the 3rd row rear (passenger side) and returned to her home just after 8:00 a.m. Cotton also said another child she babysits, an 1.5-year-old girl, was also dropped off at her home shortly after.

Cotton told investigators that, after lunch and various activities, she was loading both kids into her car around 1:15 p.m. when she noticed the child appeared to be ill.

However, surveillance video turned over to investigators shows Cotton appears to have left both children inside her vehicle for over 3 hours while she is inside the home, according to court documents. '

Upon being questioned about the video, Cotton allegedly admitted to investigators that she left the children in their car seats while she was inside her home “cooking bacon in the oven, conducting personal hygiene, prepared her son’s hockey bags and conducted several household chores.”

Cotton stated that she did not provide either kid with food, water, or supervision during the three hours they were inside the car, according to investigators.

Cotton was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery on a child by a caregiver and wanton or reckless behavior creating a risk of serious bodily injury to a child.

She pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court and was held on $2,800 bail with conditions.

She is scheduled to return to court on April 28.

As of Friday, March 14, the child was still in critical condition and was unresponsive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

