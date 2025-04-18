SNL alum hosts award ceremony ahead of 250th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Saturday Night Live alum star Rachel Dratch hosted Lexington’s Patriots Day awards ceremony Thursday night.

It was the kickoff to a weekend full of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington.

The awards ceremony honored all the volunteers who made these upcoming events possible.

Dratch says she grew up in Lexington and still has family and friends here.

Lexington 250 awards celebration

The actress says she has even drawn on her experience at Lexington High School for some of her SNL skits.

She says she’s excited to be part of all the festivities back in her hometown this weekend.

“You know you get to witness a piece of history, and I have to say I brought my son to the reenactment a few years ago and it’s very moving, like, you see the Minutemen standing there and then up come the drums and the Redcoats and it’s kind of frightening,” said Dratch. “It’s emotional to watch actually, so it’s a special thing to behold if you’re willing to get up at 5:15 in the morning.”

The Battle of Lexington reenactment is at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, and then Rachel Dratch will be riding in the big parade Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group