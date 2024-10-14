Avon Fire Department gets ready to deliver supplies and aid for hurricane relief

AVON, Mass. — Getting ready for their long trek to deliver aid and supplies to hurricane victims, the Avon Fire Department has finally loaded their trucks and is prepared to leave on Monday.

The fire department hosted a fundraiser this past week for donations of supplies and essential needs for victims who’ve been devastated by the recent Hurricane Helene.

In an interview with Boston 25 on Friday, October 11, the Avon fire revealed that they had already received 25 pallets of product and had hoped to receive 10-15 additional pallets.

After reaching out to the department today, they revealed to have received a total of 45+ pallets of product and have finished packing for their trip. The department has packed up the supplies using 2 26-foot box trucks, alongside 2 24-foot trailers.

The fire department prepares to leave on Monday, October 14 and hopes to get a police escort to the highway.

