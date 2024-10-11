Small town, big heart: Avon collects supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene

A small Massachusetts community of about 4,500 people is working to make a difference in the lives of storm victims more than 700 miles away.
The town of Avon, located between Randolph and Brockton in Norfolk County, is a long way from North Carolina and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But that hasn’t stopped donors from showing up to deliver supplies that will head south to the storm zone next week.
“We’ve been really fortunate, having residents come throughout the week,” says Capt. Julie Burns with Avon Fire. The department is hosting a donation drive Saturday, October 12, from 10:00 to 3:00 at the fire station on Main Street.
Donors haven’t been waiting. The fire department has already collected 25 pallets of supplies, including bottled water, food, and pet supplies.
“We’re hoping for another 10 to 12 pallets on Saturday,” Burns says. “Then we’re going to head down Monday morning and drive it there ourselves.”
Burns says several companies are donating vehicles and fuel to assist firefighters on their voyage south. Supplies will be delivered to a distribution center in North Carolina supporting storm relief efforts. The distribution center says donated items must be new and in their original packaging.
“We’re still accepting lots of paper items,” Burns says. “Toiletries, baby items, food… linens and towels. Things like that.”
The Avon Fire Department says cash and check donations are also welcomed. Funds will be used to purchase items before departure and to assist with transportation costs.
See below for a complete list of items needed:
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Baby powder/diaper ointments
- Kids toys
- Cases of water and Gatorade
- Canned baby food
- Nonperishable kids and adult food
- Bottled over-the-counter kids and adult Tylenol/Motrin
- Work gloves/latex gloves
- Dust masks
- Cleaning supplies (sponges, cleaning solutions, bleach)
- Tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, crowbars, screws, nails)
- Large trash bags
- Shovels, rakes and brooms
- Mops and buckets
- Rubbermaid containers
- Large tarps
- EZ-Up tents and camping tents
- Canes, walkers and wheelchairs
- Adult diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
- Soap, shampoo and laundry detergent
- Dry cat and dog food
- Pet toys and leashes
- Puppy training pads and cat litter
- Contractor bags
- Backpacks and duffle bags
- Bedding sheets and pillows
- Sleeping bags
- Air mattresses
- Box cutters
- Paper plates and plastic forks, knives and cups
- Water bottles
- Wheelbarrows and wagons
- Strollers
- Car Seats
- Insect repellent
- Empty plastic gas cans
- Cellphone chargers/charging blocks
- Extension cords
- Flashlights
- Generators/jump packs
- Battery packs/disposable batteries
- Battery-operated AM/FM radios
