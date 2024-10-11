Small town, big heart: Avon collects supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene

A small Massachusetts community of about 4,500 people is working to make a difference in the lives of storm victims more than 700 miles away.

The town of Avon, located between Randolph and Brockton in Norfolk County, is a long way from North Carolina and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But that hasn’t stopped donors from showing up to deliver supplies that will head south to the storm zone next week.

“We’ve been really fortunate, having residents come throughout the week,” says Capt. Julie Burns with Avon Fire. The department is hosting a donation drive Saturday, October 12, from 10:00 to 3:00 at the fire station on Main Street.

Donors haven’t been waiting. The fire department has already collected 25 pallets of supplies, including bottled water, food, and pet supplies.

“We’re hoping for another 10 to 12 pallets on Saturday,” Burns says. “Then we’re going to head down Monday morning and drive it there ourselves.”

Burns says several companies are donating vehicles and fuel to assist firefighters on their voyage south. Supplies will be delivered to a distribution center in North Carolina supporting storm relief efforts. The distribution center says donated items must be new and in their original packaging.

“We’re still accepting lots of paper items,” Burns says. “Toiletries, baby items, food… linens and towels. Things like that.”

The Avon Fire Department says cash and check donations are also welcomed. Funds will be used to purchase items before departure and to assist with transportation costs.

See below for a complete list of items needed:

Baby formula

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby powder/diaper ointments

Kids toys

Cases of water and Gatorade

Canned baby food

Nonperishable kids and adult food

Bottled over-the-counter kids and adult Tylenol/Motrin

Work gloves/latex gloves

Dust masks

Cleaning supplies (sponges, cleaning solutions, bleach)

Tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, crowbars, screws, nails)

Large trash bags

Shovels, rakes and brooms

Mops and buckets

Rubbermaid containers

Large tarps

EZ-Up tents and camping tents

Canes, walkers and wheelchairs

Adult diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Soap, shampoo and laundry detergent

Dry cat and dog food

Pet toys and leashes

Puppy training pads and cat litter

Contractor bags

Backpacks and duffle bags

Bedding sheets and pillows

Sleeping bags

Air mattresses

Box cutters

Paper plates and plastic forks, knives and cups

Water bottles

Wheelbarrows and wagons

Strollers

Car Seats

Insect repellent

Empty plastic gas cans

Cellphone chargers/charging blocks

Extension cords

Flashlights

Generators/jump packs

Battery packs/disposable batteries

Battery-operated AM/FM radios

