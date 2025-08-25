BOSTON — It may feel a little cool for summer as we round off the month of August, but don’t expect winter to show up any time soon. The latest weather data and forecasts from NOAA suggest this fall is going to be a warm one, at least here in New England.

Autumn expected to be a warm one across New England

While long-range forecasting is not a perfect science, large-scale patterns can offer insight into general trends months in advance. Looking a little bit closer into our temperature forecast, your Boston 25 Weather Experts expect this mild fall weather may be more front-loaded than back.

Along with the warmer weather, drier than average conditions are expected over the next few months too. This is not inherently a drought forecast, but with already dry conditions, it appears likely that a moderate drought across much of the state is likely as we head into the colder months.

So how does this impact the amount of snow we’ll see this winter? Well, that forecast may be a little TOO far out right now. However, this is the type of outlook we look forward to when it comes to bright fall foliage in our beautiful region!

