Authorties release video of deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office released surveillance video Saturday of a deadly shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant the night before.

Video filmed inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet Friday night shows the shooter striding through the crowded restaurant full of families of children before stopping and opening fire on a man dining at a table with one other person.

The victim whom officials identified as 22-year-old Joe Araujo of Brockton on Saturday, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

NOTE: Boston 25 News has edited the video and paused it immediately prior to the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities release video of deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant Authorities release video of deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant

Immediately after the shooting, patrons can be seen hiding under tables or streaming out of the restaurant.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

According to the DA’s office, preliminary investigations show Araujo was the target and this was not a random act of violence.

Boston 25 News has contacted the Brockton Mayor’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group