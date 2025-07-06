Authorities searching for missing 19-year-old woman with Down syndrome from Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Wareham Police and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old woman from Wareham.

Angel Gonsalves, a high-functioning individual with Down Syndrome, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Onset Avenue.

She has long brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing pink shorts and either a pink or blue shirt.

Wareham Police, Wareham Fire and SEMLEC have deployed multiple resources to the area, including a drone and K9 Units.

The Massachusetts State Police Airwing is also assisting the search.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Gonsalves or has information about her whereabouts to contact the Wareham Police Department at 508-295-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

