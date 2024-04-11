Authorities requesting video in connection to deadly road rage incident near Hopkinton pub

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are still investigating what led up to a deadly road rage incident near a Hopkinton pub last week, and are now asking the public to check any video footage they may have.

The DA’s office charged 36-year-old Ryan Sweatt of Milford with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after he allegedly struck a the victim with his car near the parking lot of Cornell’s Irish Pub on Hayden Rowe Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, 26-year-old Destini Decoff, died from her injuries over the weekend.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle. After the two vehicles had stopped, people in the Toyota got out of the car. Witnesses told police that instead of immediately driving away, Sweatt maneuvered his Honda through two U-Turns, and crashed right into Decoff, who was standing at the edge of the road. At the scene, Sweatt told police people had surrounded his car, and were yelling they were trying to kill him, and he was trying to get away. Police say they recovered a knife.

Authorities are now asking anyone to review any home, cell phone, or dashcam video footage captured between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. along Hayden Rowe Street between the Hopkinton Middle School and 234 Hayden Rowe St. on Thursday, April 4.

“Investigators are seeking to review footage of any unusual or aggressive driving behavior during that time frame,” according to police.

If you have any information please call Hopkinton Police Department Sergeant Gregg DeBoer at 508-497-3401.

Sweatt was held without bail pending a dangerous hearing. At this time additional charges have not been added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

