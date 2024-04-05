Person seriously injured after being struck by car in Hopkinton, police say

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious pedestrian crash in Hopkinton Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to a crash in the area of Hayden Rowe Street just before 6:30 p.m. that left a person with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on if the driver remained on the scene.

The investigation had been centered around Cornell’s Irish Pub parking lot.

State Police reconstruction team, crime scene services team, and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information at this time.

