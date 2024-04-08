Young woman run down with car in apparent road rage incident in Hopkinton dies, DA says

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The young woman allegedly run down by another driver during an apparent road rage incident near a pub in Hopkinton last week, died from her injuries, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Authorities have not named the victim, but on Facebook, her mother identified her as 26-year-old Destini Decoff.

36-year-old Ryan Sweatt was arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court, charged with running down 26-year-old Destini Decoff with his car in Hopkinton.

The DA’s office charged 36-year-old Ryan Sweatt of Milford with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after he allegedly struck Decoff with his car near the parking lot of Cornell’s Irish Pub on Hayden Rowe Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.

After the two vehicles had stopped, people in the Toyota got out of the car.

Witnesses told police that instead of immediately driving away, Sweatt maneuvered his Honda through two U-Turns, and crashed right into Decoff, who was standing at the edge of the road.

At the scene, Sweatt told police people had surrounded his car, and were yelling they were trying to kill him, and he was trying to get away.

Police say they recovered a knife.

Sweatt was held without bail until a dangerousness hearing next week.

Additional charges have not been given as of Sunday night.

