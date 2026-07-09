Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia taken to hospital after medical emergency during council meeting

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia was taken to a hospital Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency during a Boston City Council meeting at City Hall.

The incident occurred while Councilor Enrique Pepén was speaking. During the meeting, Mejia collapsed, prompting those in the council chamber to immediately call for emergency assistance.

Video from the meeting captured the moment the interruption occurred, with someone heard shouting, “Someone call 911!”

Witnesses said several people rushed to Mejia’s aid before emergency responders arrived. The meeting was quickly recessed, and Mejia was later taken from the council chamber on a stretcher.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the council meeting resumed, with members expressing support for their colleague and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the meeting, Mejia had addressed the council during regular proceedings. The cause of her medical emergency has not been disclosed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Boston said:

“The Mayor spoke with the Councilor earlier this afternoon and was relieved to hear that she is doing well. We wish Councilor Mejia a swift and full recovery, and look forward to her quick return.”

Boston EMS confirmed it responded to the City Hall council chamber Wednesday afternoon and transported a patient to a local hospital. The agency declined to provide additional details, citing patient privacy.

As of Wednesday evening, no further information about Mejia’s condition or the cause of the medical emergency had been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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