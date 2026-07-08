Crews searching for reported missing swimmer at South Shore pond

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency crews are searching for a reported missing swimmer at a Plymouth pond.
Members of Abington Fire that are on the Plymouth County Dive Team are responding to Charge Pond in Plymouth to assist in operations for a missing swimmer.
Plymouth Fire confirmed they responded to the pond in Myles Standish Forest shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Boston 25 has reached out for more information.
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