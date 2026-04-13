Authorities investigating after ICE agent struck by vehicle in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — An ICE agent was struck by a vehicle during a targeted arrest attempt.

The Department of Homeland Security says this was a targeted ICE arrest that quickly took a turn when the person was pulled over and ended up speeding off instead.

“Two men approached me rather briskly, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Daniel Geddes told Boston 25.

Geddes lives close by and witnessed the aftermath of what happened early Friday afternoon near Bigelow Street in Quincy.

“And then they had said that an officer was struck out front, I noticed there were a couple other vehicles kind of posted up on opposite corners, yeah, it looked like some kind of operation going on,” he explained.

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement to Boston 25.

<i>“Just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, ICE law enforcement officers attempted a targeted arrest of an illegal alien who violated our nation’s laws on Bigelow Street in Quincy. After conducting a targeted vehicle stop, special agents exited their vehicle to make the arrest. The illegal alien, in an attempt to evade arrest, weaponized his vehicle and nearly crushed a special agent. Thankfully, the agent jumped out of the path of the illegal alien’s vehicle. The vehicle struck the special agent’s door, briefly pinning the agent. The illegal alien sped off and remains at large. The special agent received minor injuries and will be evaluated at the hospital.”</i> — DHS Spokesperson

State police are now assisting with the investigation and have released a description of the vehicle that is believed to be a silver Ford Fusion with Massachusetts plates.

“It’s really terrible to be honest with you. It’s scary stuff, too. I hope that they can maybe get some Ring camera footage or something from the area and get the guy because it’s worrisome having people like that out there,” Geddes said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police right away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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