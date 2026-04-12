DHS spokesperson says driver attempted to hit agent during vehicle stop in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security claims that a driver intentionally tried to hit an ICE agent during an arrest.

In a statement provided by the DHS to Boston 25, they claim that around 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, in Quincy, agents attempted to conduct a “targeted arrest of an illegal alien” on Bigelow Street.

“After conducting a targeted vehicle stop, special agents exited their vehicle to make the arrest,” the spokesperson said. “The illegal alien in an attempt to evade arrest weaponized his vehicle and nearly crushed a special agent.”

The agent had jumped out of the way, but the vehicle did strike the agent’s car, pinning them against the car briefly. The agent was evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time, there are no further details of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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