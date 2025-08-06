Authorities identify victim of deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Roxbury on Sunday night.

According to Boston Police, 23-year-old Tanahj Takeem Thompson-Hinnant, of Roxbury, was shot and killed in the area of 289 Dudley Street just before midnight.

No arrests have been made in his death and a suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This was one of two shootings overnight in Boston on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

