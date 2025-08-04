One dead, another injured in two separate overnight shootings in Boston

BOSTON — One person is dead and another injured in two separate overnight shootings in Boston.

According to Boston police, around 11:57 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 289 Dudley Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police also responded to the area of 80 Wrentham Street for a report of a person shot around 12:04 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group