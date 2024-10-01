Authorities identify man shot to death by police officer during altercation inside NH home

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death by a police officer inside a home in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

An officer responding to a report of a domestic incident between a son and father at 534 First New Hampshire Turnpike in the Rockingham County town of Northwood shortly before 5:30 a.m. entered the home and became involved in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Malcolm Burns, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.

The Northwood police officer was forced to use deadly force during the altercation and opened fire on Burns, Formella and Hall said. Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the altercation. Authorities said his name won’t be made public until a formal interview takes place.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Additional information is not expected to be released until after the autopsy is completed.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

