Investigation underway after police fatally shoot man inside New Hampshire home, AG says

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after police officers fatally shot a man inside a home along a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at a home on Route 4 in the Rockingham County town of Northwood, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced just after 8:30 a.m.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Formella.

Police said officers responded to the home after receiving a disturbance call and that one officer was injured in the incident.

“Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview,” Formella said in a statement.

Formella added that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

