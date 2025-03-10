Authorities identify man killed in blaze in Campton, NH

CAMPTON, N.H. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a blaze in Campton, New Hampshire over the weekend.

Derek W. Todd, 42, of Campton, died in the fire that also killed two dogs, the NH State Fire Marshals office said.

According to authorities, just after midnight, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Ellsworth Hill Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with widespread flames and attempted to search the home but were forced to stop due to deteriorating conditions and a partial structural collapse.

Todd was found dead with his two dogs inside the home after the fire was under control.

His cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner was accidental.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group