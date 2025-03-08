Man, two dogs die after overnight house fire in Campton, NH

CAMPTON, N.H. — A man and two dogs are dead after an overnight house fire in Campton, New Hampshire.

According to authorities, just after midnight, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Ellsworth Hill Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with widespread flames and attempted to search the home but were forced stop due to deteriorating conditions and a partial structural collapse.

Firefighters from Woodstock, Lincoln, Plymouth, Bristol, Waterville Valley, Rumney, Ashland, Holderness, Meredith, Hebron, New Hampton and Center Harbor all responded to the scene.

Members of the Campton Police Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation were also called to the scene to assist.

While knocking down the flames, fire crews also dealt with intense wind gusts, below-freezing temperatures and limited water supply. A passing snow squall also challenged access to the scene. The fire was later determined to be under control at 2 a.m.

An adult male was located dead inside the home. Two dogs were also located deceased.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify their identity and confirm their cause and manner of death. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

