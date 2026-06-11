Search underway after reports of distressed kayaker in Stoughton pond

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A search effort is underway after reports of a kayaker in distress at a Stoughton pond, the police department announced.

First responders were dispatched to Ames Pond on Highland Street following the reports of a kayaker in distress in the water.

Public safety personnel are on scene and conducting a search operation.

Police announced that Highland Street is closed between West Street and Canton Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time, and an investigation remains ongoing. Boston 25 will update you with the latest when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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