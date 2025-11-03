Harvard police continue investigation, search for suspects connected to campus building explosion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University Police confirm that they are continuing their investigation into the intentional explosion that was set off in the Goldenson Building, while they search for two suspects in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed that there was no structural damage to the Goldenson Building and said that there is no ongoing public safety threat, and it is safe for students and staff to return to campus.

The Goldenson Building is open and accessible, with cleaning crews working to ensure everything is ready for the start of the work week.

The incident occurred on Saturday, around 2:48 a.m., when officers were called to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue for a fire alarm activation.

Once on the scene, an officer observed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building. The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered.

The Harvard University Police Department released the following images captured from a CCTV that show two unidentified individuals.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

In response to the incident, HUPD will maintain an increased presence on the Longwood campus to provide an added sense of security to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

