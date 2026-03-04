Auburn family concerned for missing woman who has not been seen in months

AUBURN, Mass. — 47-year-old Jennifer Remillard was last seen by her family in November at their home on Leicester Street in Auburn.

Anthony Remillard, Jennifer’s cousin, tells Boston 25 he is worried.

“I’m concerned she might be living in a car or who knows where she could be now? I don’t think she has much money on her either,” Remillard said.

Anthony tells me Jennifer left the house after an argument in November.

And after that, there was one last communication through a computer message sent to the family.

“She ended up saying she lost her phone, and we lost contact with her,” he said.

The Remillard filed a missing person’s report with Auburn Police on Tuesday night.

They say she is driving a Gray Toyota Camry, with Massachusetts License Plate: R-S 11 J-R.

Flock cameras and license plate readers picked up the car in Sarasota, Florida on January 31st, and more recently in South Florida in mid-February. But nothing since then.

Anthony Remillard tells Boston 25 that this is not the first time that Jennifer has unexpectedly driven off in her car to other parts of the country.

But this time, he says, it’s different.

“Those other times police weren’t involved, but now they are. What makes this different?” I asked.

“This time she’s not contacting anybody, her daughter, mostly,” Anthony Remillard said. We don’t know where she is, what state she’s in. What condition she’s in.

“Are you worried?” I asked.

“Indeed,” he said. “Definitely worrying, not knowing where somebody is.”

Contact Auburn MA Police with info: 508.832.7777 or email auburnmasspolice.org

Anonymous tips can be emailed or texted to totextatip@auburnmasspolice.org

