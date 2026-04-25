One person killed in Shrewsbury crash

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Shrewsbury, according to police.

It happened around 1:57 p.m. when authorities received a 911 in the area of 727 Hartford Turnpike.

Multiple officers, including fire and EMS, responded to the scene.

First responders discovered a Hyundai Elantra and Mercedes SUV had crash. The operator of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The operator of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries.

The Hartford Turnpike was closed for several hours between South Street and Centech Boulevard due to the crash, and traffic was diverted. The crash is under investigation at this time.

The identity of the victim will not be released at this time as the investigation is pending.

“The Shrewsbury Police Department extends our condolences to the victim and their family after this tragic incident,” the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group