Police: One woman arrested after attempting to drive through a federal building in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The New Bedford Police Department announced the arrest of a woman after she attempted to drive through a federal building earlier Monday morning.

Around 11:15 A.M., police responded to the Hastings Keith Federal Building to reports of an ongoing incident.

Upon arrival, police had learned that a woman had tried to enter the building with an American flag and a container of gasoline. The woman poured the gasoline on the flag and attempted to ignite it, but security officers stopped her.

The woman then left, entered her car, and attempted to drive through the entrance of the building. A security officer was struck by the car but was uninjured, and the building suffered very minor damage.

The woman, identified as Jennifer Judith Padilla, 26, was placed under arrest and charged with numerous offenses, consisting of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property, and attempted arson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

