Attleboro Fire Department put out second structure fire in span of 24 hours

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on Saturday night, marking the second structure fire in the city within 24 hours.

According to Fire Chief Scott Lachance, firefighters arrived at 21 Greenwich Street at 10:58 p.m., where they saw heavy fire from the rear of the two-story home.

The first responding engine was in the neighborhood responding to a separate emergency, so they were able to arrive within two minutes of the initial call.

The fire crews’ swift actions contained the fire to the second-floor in-law apartment, preventing major damage.

All occupants of the home managed to escape safely, although two individuals were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation of suspected smoke inhalation, but have both been released.

The residents of the affected apartment will be temporarily displaced due to the fire damage.

“This could have been a much larger fire,” said Attleboro Fire District Chief Scott Godin. “Engine 2 happened to be in the area at the time of the call. Their quick arrival and decisive actions stopped the fire before it spread to other parts of the structure.”

Mutual aid was provided by the North Attleborough, Seekonk, Pawtucket, and Norton Fire Departments, ensuring comprehensive coverage and support during the incident.

The Attleboro Fire Investigation Unit determined that the fire was accidental, caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

