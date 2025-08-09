Restaurant in Attleboro destroyed after fire tears through

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A restaurant in Attleboro was destroyed after a fire ripped through early Saturday morning.

According to Attleboro Fire, around 1:31 a.m., the Attleboro Fire Department was called to 147 Pine St., the El Buen Sazon restaurant, for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews inside faced zero visibility and extreme heat while working to extinguish the flames. Firefighters cut ventilation holes in the roof to help release heat and smoke.

Around 2:05 a.m. crews observed sagging in the building’s roof, which was quickly followed by a partial roof collapse.

An emergency evacuation order was issued, and all interior crews were able to exit safely without injury.

Operations then transitioned to a defensive, exterior attack.

Firefighters remained on scene until 5:31 a.m.

The building is expected to be a total loss.

“This was a challenging fire to extinguish,” said Attleboro Fire District Chief Michael Maitland, the incident commander. “The building’s layout was far from typical, which made accessing and reaching the seat of the fire difficult. Despite those challenges, our crews worked tirelessly under dangerous conditions to bring the fire under control.”

Mutual aid assistance, both on scene and for station coverage, was provided by the Norton, North Attleboro, Rehoboth, and Pawtucket Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

