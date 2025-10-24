Attempt to jump start vehicle leads to two car fires in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An attempt by two residents to jump start a car led to both vehicles catching fire, officials say.

The fires happened around 10:30 a.m. on Edgewater Drive East, in Falmouth, according to the fire Department.

Two people were attempting to jump start a vehicle. One of the cars caught fire and then the fire spread to the second vehicle, officials say.

Photos posted by the fire department show both vehicles with heavy damage.

Falmouth car fires An attempt to jump start a vehicle led to both cars catching fire in Falmouth, Mass.

Because both vehicles were so close to a house, the fire was upgraded to a structure fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out both car fires.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Falmouth car fires An attempt to jump start a vehicle led to both cars catching fire in Falmouth, Mass.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group