Athol man arrested, charged with drug offenses in Back Bay

BOSTON — An Athol man was taken into custody on Saturday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The incident occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday at 700 Boylston Street in Boston, where police were surveilling a man, who was known to have two active warrants, as he sat outside the area and observed him ingest drugs via a glass pipe as they approached.

Once near the man, he pushed an officer and attempted to run away, causing a scuffle in which the man dropped a small pouch onto the ground before slipping out of his jacket and escaping.

Additional officers on scene immediately apprehended the man, identified as 40-year-old Keith Curtis, who was then taken into custody.

A search of Curtis resulted in the finding of around 32 grams of Fentanyl. The two other individuals present were issued summonses for drug possession.

Keith Curtis faces charges of trafficking Class A drugs and resisting arrest following the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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