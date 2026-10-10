Athletes play annual 100-inning baseball game in Quincy for ALS research

QUINCY, Mass. — The 23rd annual “100 Innings of Baseball” kicked off Saturday morning at Adams Park with dozens of athletes participating for a good cause.

Since 2004, the 100-inning game has been raising money for ALS research.

“The first year we put this game together we raised $100,000,” said player Brett Rudy.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a debilitating and progressive neurodegenerative disease. According to the CDC, nearly 35,000 people live with it in the United States.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research hosts the event. Rich Kennedy, the president of the nonprofit, was diagnosed with ALS 10 years ago.

“ALS is horrible,” said Kennedy. “Your brain stays intact while your bodily just gradually deteriorates and falls apart.”

Kennedy is helping to lead the push for more research, so hopefully one day, doctors will have more answers than questions.

“I lost my dad to ALS, then I lost my younger brother to ALS,” explained Kennedy. “28 when he was diagnosed, 30 when he died and we’ve seen so many cases of this.”

Walter Bentson with the Angel Fund is in charge of the event. Bentson shared that he was diagnosed with ALS back in 1999.

“For some unknown reason, I’m still around and want to give back so I’m proud of this game,” said Bentson.

Baseball players from all over Massachusetts are proud to be a part of it too; some play for around 36 hours continuously.

“It’s tiresome, it’s not easy but it’s tough to complain,” said player Patrick Keady. “Walter and Rich are here, they stay the entire time. It’s tough to feel bad about how tired you might be while they’re still doing what they’re doing.”

Over the last two decades, the 100-inning baseball game has raised over $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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