Astronomer CEO resigns following viral Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron, the CEO of a New York-based tech firm, Astronomer, has resigned after being caught cuddling with his coworker at a Coldplay concert.

In a statement released on Saturday, the company said:

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and… pic.twitter.com/aTTUhnnyVz — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025

The company also added that CEO Andy Byron tendered his resignation.

“The [Board of Directors] will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

The viral video captured Byron holding his coworker, Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot, when the two were showcased on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

When the two were displayed, they quickly shied away from the camera.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin remarked.

The video quickly went viral over the following days, with the company addressing the situation on Friday, and with Andy Byron announcing his resignation today.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI,” Astronomer said, “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

“We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

