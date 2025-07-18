Firm launches probe after CEO and co-worker caught cuddling on camera at Coldplay concert in Foxboro

A New York-based tech firm has launched an investigation after its CEO and his co-worker were caught on camera cuddling during the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Wednesday night.

Astronomer released a statement on Friday after a now-viral video taken during the concert reportedly showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cuddling with the company’s HR executive Kristin Cabot during the show, according to several media reports.

Late Friday afternoon, citing an Axios report, The New York Post reported that Byron and Cabot have been placed on leave from their positions at the firm.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the tech-and-data firm said in its statement on Friday.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin noticed the affectionate pair, who were among more than 66,000 ecstatic fans in the audience, when they appeared on the jumbotron cuddling close together during the Foxboro concert.

Video shows him standing directly behind her with his arms wrapped around her. Her arms cover his arms as the two are locked in an embrace while watching the show.

But Martin’s lighthearted “Look at these two!” embracing comment has since turned into a viral “caught on video” moment that has sparked controversy.

Turns out the pair, who immediately dodged the camera when they saw themselves on the jumbotron, were Byron and Cabot, the New York Post reported, although Boston 25 has not been able to independently verify their identities.

“Oh, look at these two. All right. Come on. You’re okay? Oh, what?” Martin, on stage strumming his guitar, says in a now-viral video reportedly taken by a fan and shared on social media.

The video captures the moment the pair realizes they’re on the band’s “kiss cam.”

Both scramble to get out of the camera shot.

She immediately covers her face with both hands and turns her back to the camera. He appears to crouch down and out of view on the jumbotron.

Several people in the audience at Gillette are heard laughing in the video.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin said to the crowd, followed by a pause.

“Not quite sure what to do,” Martin said during the awkward moment.

The video has racked up millions of views.

Byron has been the head of the data company since 2023 and Cabot joined the firm one year later.

According to court records, it appears that Cabot was divorced back in 2022 but Byron appeared to be married.

Coldplay’s show at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday was the first East Coast show of the U.S. leg of the band’s record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, Billboard reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

