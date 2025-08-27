Arrest made in Randolph gas station robbery that led to police cruiser collision

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police arrested a suspect accused of three armed robberies at local gas stations within the past week, including one that led to a police cruiser crash in Randolph on Tuesday.

Alain McDonald, 32, of Randolph, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of armed and masked robbery with a firearm, according to police.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said McDonald robbed the AI Prime gas station on Union Street with a semiautomatic handgun and mask on Saturday around 8:15 p.m.

On Tuesday just before 1:30 p.m., authorities allege McDonald did the same thing at the Prestige gas station on North Main Street, fleeing in a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Video shows the masked suspect stuffing money from the register into a plastic bag before fleeing the scene.

Later that day around 3:20 p.m., police say the West Squantum Market and Liquor Store at 205 W. Squantum St. in Quincy was robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect again fled in a gray Hyundai Elantra.

According to investigators, McDonald was seen driving a Hyundai Elantra on North Main Street in Randolph around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday that matched the vehicle description from the robberies.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded black Glock 9mm handgun, a large sum of cash, and a baseball hat with a gold sticker, matching the one worn by the suspect in each of the Randolph robberies, was seized from McDonald’s belonging following a search warrant, according to police.

McDonald was arraigned in Quincy District Court for the two Randolph robberies.

Quincy Police are expected to file additional charges against him.

“The Randolph Police Department would like to thank the Quincy Police Department and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force for their assistance during this investigation,” said Chief Marag. “The professionalism of our officers, the hard work of our detectives and their teamwork with our fellow law enforcement agencies resulted in a dangerous criminal being taken off the streets.”

No further information was immediately available.

