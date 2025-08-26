Two Randolph officers injured in cruiser collision searching for armed robbery suspect, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two Randolph Police officers were hospitalized during a cruiser collision while searching for an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Anthony Marag, officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Prestige Gas on North Main Street discovered that the suspect was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

Although police did not provide a picture of him, the suspect is described as a 6 foot tall Black man wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt, blue or olive colored shorts, black and white sneakers, black gloves, and a blue Red Sox baseball hat over a ski mask. Authorities say he was also carrying a light gray plastic bag.

Officials did not say whether or not anything was taken from the gas station or if anyone was injured.

While searching for the suspect, two Randolph police cruisers collided with each other at the intersection of Mitchell and Royal Street, less than a mile from the gas station.

The two officers driving each cruiser were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Chief Marag.

Both the armed robbery and crash remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

