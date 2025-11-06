Arrest made in armed robbery of Brockton AT&T store, police say heist may have been ‘inside job’

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery at an AT&T store in Brockton last month.

Carlos DeBarros, 45, of Brockton, was arrested after officers, including K9 Hawk, were able to track the suspect’s trail and recover a duffel bag containing stolen property, cash, and a sawed-off shotgun.

DeBarros allegedly demanded money and merchandise and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say an investigation revealed evidence that may indicate the robbery was an inside job.

Detectives have also allegedly identified the getaway driver.

DeBarros faces multiple felony charges after allegedly entering the store with a shotgun, restraining two employees, and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and electronics before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group