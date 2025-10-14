Brockton police investigating armed robbery at AT&T store

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating an armed robbery at an AT&T store.

According to police, the robbery took place on Pleasant Street just before 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the store after receiving reports of an individual armed with a shotgun.

The individual demanded money and merchandise and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, and officers collected several pieces of evidence, including a firearm, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Brockton Police at (508) 941-0234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

