Arkansas man arrested, charged with threatening 2 Massachusetts members of Congress

An Arkansas man was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening two Massachusetts members of Congress.

Authorities said 62-year-old David Czerniak was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on two counts of interstate transmission of threatening communications.

According to the indictment, on or about Feb. 7, 2025, Czerniak left a threatening voicemail for a member of Congress at their Massachusetts office.

He is then accused of leaving another voicemail on Dec. 6, 2025, for the second member of Congress.

Czerniak allegedly left the voicemail saying in part, “You better watch your back. It’s coming. It’s coming to all you guys. Remember what Timothy McVeigh did? Remember what happened to Charlie Kirk?”

Czerniak was arrested Wednesday morning. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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