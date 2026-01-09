Another parent claims former student at Plymouth elementary school wandered off property last year

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Another parent is coming forward with new concerns about the same Plymouth elementary school where a child wandered off school property on Wednesday.

Alex and Amber say their daughter wandered off a school bus in January of last year. They say the former kindergartner at Nathaniel Morton Elementary was found safe after approaching another mother and child to tell them she was cold, but they weren’t notified about the incident until the end of the school day.

They say they’ve never had an issue with the school but want protocols to be revised so students are kept safe.

Alex and Amber shared last year’s incident report with Boston 25.

“They clearly don’t want to accept responsibility as stated in the incident reports for both our child and the other child, they shift the blame onto those kids and they are five and six years old, it’s quite obvious that it’s the responsibility of the school to keep them safe, to watch over them while our children are in their care,” Alex told Boston 25 News.

On Thursday, Boston 25 spoke with Shannon Guest. Guest told Boston 25 her nephew Christopher wandered off in the rain after being dropped off at the school’s ‘Y’ program and was later found by a bus driver on South Street on Wednesday.

“My question was how was his homeroom teacher unaware that he wasn’t in school that day and they said that the attendance from the YMCA doesn’t go to the teachers,” Guest told Boston 25 News.

In regard to Wednesday’s incident involving Shannon’s nephew Christopher, a spokesperson tells Boston 25 News in part, “I just want to clarify that the incident in question took place after the y’s program ended and children were dismissed for the school day. While children are in our care, they are under constant supervision by our staff in accordance with EEC licensing guidelines.”

Superintendent Chris Campbell told Boston 25 that this situation is being taken very seriously.

Boston 25 News submitted a public records request for clarity on just how many similar incidents have been reported from December of 2024 to December of last year.

