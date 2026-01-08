‘They didn’t know’: South Shore family claims kindergartner was found wandering off school property

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth family is demanding answers after they say a kindergarten student was found wandering alone on a busy street.

Shannon Guest says her nephew, Christopher, was dropped off at the Old Colony YMCA program at Nathaniel Morton Elementary on Wednesday morning, but somehow ended up wandering out of the building.

Shannon says a bus driver noticed Christopher and picked him up along South Street.

“If that bus driver never found him, nobody would’ve even known he was gone, and his mother is sitting there at work, like it’s awful,” Guest said. “They didn’t know, they said he went out a door that’s not normally used, that nobody seen him, that nobody had eyes on him, that other students were coming in. My question was how his homeroom teacher was unaware that he wasn’t in school that day, and they said that the attendance from the YMCA doesn’t go to the teachers.”

Boston 25 News offered Plymouth Superintendent of Schools Chris Campbell an in-person sit-down, but he wasn’t available.

Campbell responded via email, saying, “Prior to the start of the school day, after the Y program ended, a student exited the building without authorization. The student was unharmed and immediately placed under school supervision.”

Boston 25 News contacted the ‘Y’ about what protocols are in place and how this could have happened. We didn’t get a response.

Shannon says Christopher won’t return to class until they get answers. Shannon says the school’s incident report isn’t accurate. They are meeting with school officials on Friday and want accountability and reassurance that no other child will be put in a scary situation like this.

Superintendent Campbell told Boston 25 News that safety remains their highest priority, and they take the situation very seriously.

“We need to be okay with dropping them off. I don’t know how my sister-in-law is going to be feeling every time she drops off her son now,” Guest said.

Shannon says Christopher will not return to class until accountability and reassurance are delivered from the elementary school and the district.

