Another longtime Market Basket executive fired by company’s board of directors

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Market Basket board of directors has terminated another longtime executive and close ally of the recently fired Arthur T. Demoulas.

A spokesperson for Demoulas, who was removed by the board as president and CEO of the Tewksbury-based grocery store chain in September, said key finance executive Sue Dufresne learned of her termination via an emailed letter on Sept. 30.

Dufresne worked on the Market Basket finance team for 30 years and spent the prior 10 years with Demoulas Super Markets. Her role included overseeing the profit-sharing investment portfolio, managing the Demoulas family foundations, and administering family trusts.

In their letter to Dufresne, the board of directors cited unauthorized and allegedly inaccurate public statements to the Boston Globe and Boston Herald as the reason for her dismissal.

According to Demoulas’ spokesperson, Dufresne has maintained that her statements were accurate and made in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

Demoulas praised Dufresne’s professionalism and contributions, calling the Board’s decision “deeply misguided.”

“The board’s decision is deeply misguided as they have now terminated a most talented and dignified woman who has always advanced the Market Basket philosophy and culture in all her endeavors,” Demoulas said in a statement.

Dufresne described her firing as part of a broader leadership purge and expressed concern for the future of Market Basket’s employees and customers.

“I fear most for the future of the people of Market Basket, its associates, and customers,” Dufresne said in a statement.

Her termination marks the seventh top executive removed by the board.

Last week, Demoulas announced that he is counter-suing the board of directors, claiming his removal was invalid.

His firing came after a monthslong investigation into allegations that he had been considering leading a work stoppage.

Demoulas, as well as other fired executives, have called their terminations a “pre-planned coup” spearheaded by the Demoulas sisters, who are majority shareholders in Market Basket.

