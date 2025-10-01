Former CEO Arthur T. Demoulas sues Market Basket board

Arthur T. Demoulas, the recently fired CEO of Market Basket, is counter-suing the store’s board of directors, claiming his removal was invalid.

Demoulas is seeking to be reinstated as CEO, and a trial regarding the board’s decision is scheduled for later this year.

Demoulas is contesting the validity of his removal as CEO. The Market Basket board of directors has not publicly commented on the specifics of the lawsuit, but they have confirmed that the trial will take place later this year.

Demoulas was put on leave in May after the company’s board accused him of planning a work stoppage.

In the ensuing weeks, several executives loyal to Demoulas were fired, including Joseph Schmidt and Tom Gordon, who were both banned from setting foot on the grocery store chain’s property.

Schmidt and Gordon also called their firings a “pre-planned coup” spearheaded by the three Demoulas sisters, who are majority shareholders in Market Basket.

Earlier this week, Market Basket announced that Donald T. Mulligan, a 42-year veteran of the company, would be taking over the role of chief executive officer on an interim basis.

Market Basket has 90 store locations in New England and employs tens of thousands of people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

