America 250: Exploring the historic Boston stories that changed a nation

From the historic streets of Boston, the birthplace of the American Revolution, Boston 25 News celebrates America 250!

Boston 25 Morning News anchors Gene Lavanchy and Nicole Gabe take us to key sites along the Freedom Trail in Boston and introduce us to the people and places throughout our region that helped spark a new nation.

From the well-known to the unsung heroes, we’ll learn about the deep historic roots in our area as the nation celebrates the 250th birthday of the U.S.A.

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