‘He looked for targets’: Rape trial for brother of Mass. Attorney General begins

BOSTON — 45-year-old Alvin Campbell, the older brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, stood in Suffolk County Superior Court on the first day of his trail, as a clerk read aloud for the jury, the indictments in his case.

Campbell is charged with kidnapping, raping or sexually assaulting nine women from 2017 to 2019 outside Boston bars.

“Night after night, Alvin Campbell drove his car into downtown Boston late at night when the hours were winding down. And he looked for targets. The same type, over and over again: young women who had much to drink,” Prosecutor Erin Murphy told the jury in her opening argument.

Prosecutors allege Campbell recorded many of the assaults on his cell phone and that he brought one of the women to his home in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Some of the victims, the prosecutors said, were never certain about what happened until Boston police detectives called them years after the incidents.

“When you watch those videos, what you’ll see isn’t just uncomfortable. It’s not just graphic. It’s not just exploitative,” Prosecutor Murphy said. “This is video evidence of Kelvin Campbell’s crimes. And the video showing Kelvin Campbell knew exactly what he was doing.”

Alvin Campbell denies all the charges, claiming sex with the women was consensual.

In his opening argument, Campbells’ lawyer said the cell phone video does not show rape, but instead he argued, consent.

“They were not incapacitated. Intoxicated perhaps. But not incapacitated. Not so impaired they were incapable of being able to decide whether or not to consent to intercourse,” defense attorney Andrew Courossi told the jury.

Testimony resumes on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group