‘Allow extra time’: MassDOT warns travelers of heavy traffic this Fourth of July weekend

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging residents and visitors to plan ahead as heavy traffic is expected throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend and the America 250 celebrations across the Commonwealth.

MassDOT officials say the Independence Day holiday is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and increased traffic volumes are expected on highways statewide.

“The Fourth of July is consistently one of our busiest travel periods, and MassDOT is forecasting heightened traffic volumes throughout the holiday weekend,” said Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “With 250th-anniversary celebrations planned across the state, we ask travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their trips, and drive safely.”

According to MassDOT’s travel forecast:

The heaviest traffic is expected on Friday, especially during midday and evening hours.

Significant congestion is anticipated Saturday on routes leading to Cape Cod.

Heavy return traffic from Cape Cod is expected Sunday, continuing into the evening.

Traffic volumes are expected to ease Monday, although some congestion is still possible during the afternoon and evening commute.

Plan ahead this #4thOfJuly holiday travel weekend. 🇺🇸



Expect heavy traffic volume during peak travel times. Plan ahead and use https://t.co/v2W0B7nXYc or the mobile app for real time travel information. pic.twitter.com/98XicrhXzq — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 1, 2026

MBTA service changes

The MBTA will operate modified schedules for the holiday period:

Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Line trains will run on a Saturday schedule with increased service beginning at 3 p.m.

Bus and Silver Line routes will operate on a modified Sunday schedule with extended evening service.

Commuter Rail lines will run on a weekend schedule.

Most last trains will depart between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, though trains may wait up to 30 minutes after fireworks end if celebrations are delayed.

All MBTA services will be free after 8:30 p.m. on July 4.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA’s $10 Holiday Weekend Pass, which provides unlimited Commuter Rail travel throughout the long weekend.

Logan Airport travel

Massport is also expecting increased passenger volumes at Boston Logan International Airport.

Travelers are encouraged to use public transportation options, including:

MBTA Blue Line

Silver Line service from Logan

Logan Express buses

Passengers are also reminded that fireworks are prohibited on commercial flights and should review Transportation Security Administration guidelines before traveling.

Traffic information resources

Motorists can monitor road conditions by:

Downloading the Mass511 mobile app

Visiting Mass511.com for live traffic cameras and travel times

Calling 511 for real-time roadway information

Following MassDOT on social media for traffic updates

The I-93 Boston-Quincy HOV lane will open early on Friday to accommodate increased holiday traffic.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group