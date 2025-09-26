Aggressive driving is on the rise — and it’s contagious, new AAA study finds

DEDHAM, Mass. — If it feels like road rage is everywhere, you’re not imagining it.

A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals that 96% of drivers admit to driving aggressively— and that behavior is spreading.

What counts as aggressive driving?

Aggressive driving includes:

Speeding

Tailgating

Brake-checking

Cutting off other drivers

According to AAA’s Mark Schieldrop, these behaviors often stem from stress, running late, or reacting to perceived threats on the road. Drivers of large or flashy vehicles — or those with vanity plates — are statistically more likely to drive aggressively.

Why it’s contagious

The study found that encountering aggressive drivers can influence others to drive the same way. For example, if a large truck is tailgating you, you might speed up or retaliate — escalating the situation.

How to break the cycle

Schieldrop offers several tips to stay calm and safe:

Leave early to avoid rushing

Stay out of the passing lane

Maintain a safe following distance

Visualize a child in your car to encourage more cautious driving

Listen to calming music or podcasts to reduce stress

“We all get frustrated,” Schieldrop said. “But the best thing we can do is focus on what we can control.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group