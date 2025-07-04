Accidental ignition to blame for Mashpee fireworks explosion that hospitalized two, officials say

MASHPEE, Mass. — The large fireworks explosion that sent two people to the hospital and covered a Cape Cod golf course with debris on Wednesday was caused when the ignition accidentally became lit, fire officials said Friday.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office did not offer an explanation to why the fireworks ignited but said it likely happened during the wiring process.

Troopers and firefighters responded to New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for the reported explosion.

One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. A second person sustained minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

Another six people were evaluated but refused transport to the hospital, according to officials.

Videos sent to Boston 25 News showed a thick cloud of smoke covering the course as the fireworks exploded in rapid succession.

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)

“Fireworks are inherently dangerous, even under controlled conditions and expert use,” the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said. “The Mashpee Fire Department’s pre-planning, site determination, permitting requirements, on-scene presence, and immediate action prevented what could have been a catastrophic event with significant property damage, more serious injuries, or much worse. This is why it’s so important to leave these devices to people trained to handle them.”

Accidental ignition to blame for Mashpee fireworks explosion that injured two, officials say

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group