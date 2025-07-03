‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’: 2 hospitalized after fireworks explode on Cape Cod golf course

MASHPEE, Mass. — Fireworks for a Fourth of July show prematurely exploded at a Cape Cod golf course on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive emergency response.

Troopers and firefighters responded to New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee around 4:45 p.m. after a vehicle that was offloading material for the fireworks show caught fire, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to the Mashpee Fire Department, a total of eight people were evaluated by medical teams after the explosion.

0 of 13 Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast Mashpee blast

One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. A second person sustained minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

The other six people were evaluated and refused transport to the hospital, according to officials.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

“The frequency of the explosions was just pop, pop, pop. It was pretty obvious that something was not right,” Tabitha Carty, of Mashpee, told Boston 25 News. “They weren’t shooting high up in the sky like you’d expect them to. They were more spread out, much closer to the ground.”

HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews are responding to a fireworks explosion at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee. pic.twitter.com/Hs5rBOxfR0 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 2, 2025

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

“It was a little unnerving between the noise, the duration of the noise, and the mushroom cloud plume of smoke,” Joe Donohue, also of Mashpee, told Boston 25 News.

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)

Another photo provided to Boston 25 News showed several ambulances and other emergency vehicles parked on the golf course.

“It’s a reminder that it can be really dangerous even though it’s so magical,” Carty added.

Ambulances parked on golf course

Mashpee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating the explosion.

Responding agencies also included the Mashpee Police Department, Cotuit Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the FBI Bomb Squad, and OSHA.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Pyrotecnico for comment about the incident.

Authorities remain on site and say they’ll provide further updates as they become available.

Cell phone video captured at New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee shows possible fireworks discharge. State Fire Marshal’s Office hasn’t confirmed if there are injuries. Fireworks display was set to happen at 9p tonight (video courtesy: @wtwmass ) #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/QrrBpkeoYp — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) July 2, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group