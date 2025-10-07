‘Absurd fishing expedition’: Karen Read’s lawyers demand return of phones in intimidation probe

DEDHAM, Mass. — Attorneys for Karen Read have filed new court documents demanding the immediate return of her cell phones from a special prosecutor who is holding them as part of an ongoing witness intimidation investigation.

Read’s legal team is sharply criticizing the prosecutor’s action, with attorney Steve Boozang labeling the request to search the phones “absurd” and a “fishing expedition intended to punish and harass Ms. Read.”

The development confirms a prior report by Boston 25 investigative reporter Ted Daniel that Read, despite her recent acquittal in the murder of John O’Keefe, is still being investigated by law enforcement.

The investigation is being conducted by special prosecutor Robert Cosgrove, who is working for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Cosgrove is holding the phones to look for evidence related to witness intimidation.

State Police initially seized the phones in January 2024 during a failed attempt to indict both Read and blogger Aidan Kearney, known as “Turtleboy,” on intimidation charges.

It appears Cosgrove is attempting to pursue these charges again, months after Read was acquitted of the second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Boozang writes, “The Commonwealth cannot claim they were merely waiting for Ms. Read’s trial to conclude before pursuing this action, because they attempted to indict her before a grand jury while her first trial was pending.”

Boozang also called the state’s motion “unconstitutional, untimely, and retaliatory.”

The escalating legal dispute over the cell phones will proceed to a hearing, where a judge will ultimately determine whether the devices must be returned to Read or whether the special prosecutor can proceed with a search.

Attorney Boozang declined to comment directly on his new filing.

A spokesperson for Norfolk DA’s office has previously stated they cannot speak for Cosgrove, asserting that he operates independently.

