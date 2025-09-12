Karen Read Fights to Regain Phones in ‘Open’ Investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s legal battles continue as she attempts to retrieve two cell phones still being held by authorities, even after her Lexus was returned. Court documents reveal a special prosecutor, hired by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, wants to examine the phones as part of an ongoing investigation.

The phones were initially seized by State Police in January 2024, during an attempt to indict Read and Worcester-based content creator Aidan Kearney, aka “Turtleboy,” on charges related to witness intimidation.

As 25 Investigates reported, a grand jury blocked the indictments. However, special prosecutor Robert Cosgrove appears to be continuing the investigation.

Kearney had been previously indicted in 2023 for witness intimidation and spent 60 days in jail prior to the failed attempt to indict him and Read together.

In an August 28th court filing, less than two months after Read was acquitted in the murder of John O’Keefe, Cosgrove asked a judge to order Read to provide any passwords or other information needed to access the two iPhones. Cosgrove is also requesting she identify any communications protected by attorney-client privilege. Read is challenging this request.

Her attorney, Steve Boozang, said he was told the investigation is ongoing. “I think that’s clear from their filings,” Boozang said, “The evidence isn’t there. I’ve read the transcripts, I reviewed the reports, and it’s just simply not there. So I hope at some point, and certainly in the near future, that it’s time to move on.”

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office stated that special prosecutors operate independently, and the office could not speak for them.

In a separate development, Read’s Lexus was returned to her on Monday. JB Autocare in Weymouth is reportedly fixing the vehicle, and a new taillight is being installed. It remains unclear if she will ever drive it again.

Boozang said he anticipates a court hearing where Read will formally ask for her phones to be returned.

“If he (Cosgrove) goes back in front of 10 grand juries, 10 grand jurors are going to say no indictment, no true bill, case over. I don’t want it to get to the point where we just keep trying to go back to hope some grand jury at some point indicts her,” he said.

An attempt to reach Robert Cosgrove was unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group