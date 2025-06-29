We’re already coming off the hottest day ever recorded in June and the heat is expected to continue as we hit mid-summer.

Despite cooler days early in the month, June 2025 will finish as one of the 15 warmest in the last 50 years. This comes on the back of a heat wave, which produced 3 days in the 90s along with the record-setting high of 102 degrees this past Tuesday. As we look ahead at the pattern in this upcoming week, one thing is clear: summer is just getting started.

Above average warmth expected carry into July

A new mass of warm air is beginning to develop across East Coast right now (we call this a ridge). With this feature in place, temperatures are expected to be warmer than average as we begin July and persistent through at least the first full week of the month.

Above average warmth expected to carry into July

Beyond the start of the month, “medium range” weather models are suggestive of a warmer than average pattern through the mid to late month too. The latest forecast from NOAA also supports the presence of unseasonably warm weather. This forecast does not necessarily mean we will experience extreme heat, but rather a greater number of days where the temperature is above the average. In Boston, an average July day goes from 66 to 82 degrees.

Be sure to regularly check our forecast as we enter July, especially with this favorable outlook for beach and pool weather!!!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group